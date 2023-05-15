A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Original Festival of Curds is back this August with free family entertainment and (of course) a lot of cheese curds.

The Curd Fest is set to return for its 10-year anniversary at Breese Stevens Field to celebrate a well-loved Wisconsin tradition on Aug. 13. The festival will provide a wide variety and interpretations of the infamous fried and fresh cheese curds, including plant-based curds.

“Only 10 short years ago, we began the process of establishing a long-overdue homage to those delectable, moist pieces of curdled milk,” organizers say.

Aside from taste tests, yard games, face painting, and curd eating contests, a live cheese carving demonstration will also continue throughout the day.

Admission is free from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., however an early-access ticket topped with a Curd Fest 10th anniversary hat will be available from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, the festival is offering a new VIP Experience ticket for $50 that offers early entry at 1:30 p.m., a four-course cheese and whiskey pairing, a 10th anniversary Curd Fest hat, and private access to the Forward Club during the festival. VIP tickets are limited.

For more information, visit the Breese Stevens Field website or Facebook page.

