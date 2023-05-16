Annual Strike Out Cancer game returns to Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An annual baseball game that raises money for pediatric cancer research returned for its ninth annual face off Monday.

This year, Middleton was against Sun Prairie East -- two long-time Big Eight Conference rivals -- at the Middleton High School Otto Breitenbach Stadium.

All the proceeds from the game went to the American Family Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer research. Over the past eight years, the programs have raised over $152,000 to go towards the fight to cure cancer.

Sun Prairie East beat Middleton 6-0.

