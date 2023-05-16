Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together

Quadruplets in Colorado celebrated as they all graduated from the same university. (Source: KCNC, Molnar family, CNN)
By Jeff Todd, KCNC
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KCNC) – Quadruplets in Colorado are celebrating as they all graduated from the same university.

For the past 22 years, Luke, Abby, Rachael, and Julia Molnar have been close, so picking up their caps and gowns together wasn’t out of the ordinary.

The quadruplets were born in October 2000 and stayed close growing up. They were homeschooled together, and when it came to college, they still stuck together.

Last Friday, all four graduated from Metro State University of Denver.

Four years ago, the quadruplets considered going their separate ways, but ultimately, MSU Denver gave them the most affordable option.

Even more impressive, the quadruplets graduated debt free.

Julia Molnar graduated with a degree in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace. Her identical twin Abby Molnar got a degree in cyber security with a water studies certificate. Both have jobs lined up with Lockheed Martin.

Rachael Molnar is heading to graduate school after getting her degree in integrated healthcare.

Luke Molnar is figuring out his next steps after getting his degree in mechanical engineering.

Getting to graduate college together is something they said they will never forget. And after spending all that time studying together, they say they’re now closer than ever.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit
Packers Protect & Serve award
Madison sergeant among Packers Protect & Serve award winners
Brothers of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 15 were at Oak Hill Cemetery in...
War of 1812 veteran from Janesville finally gets headstone