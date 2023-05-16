Columbia Co. mobile home destroyed by fire

The Portage Fire Department responded to an early morning fire that destroyed a mobile home at...
The Portage Fire Department responded to an early morning fire that destroyed a mobile home at Pride of America Campground in the Town of Pacific, on May 15, 2023.(Portage Fire Dept. via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Columbia Co. mobile home is a total loss after flames consumed it early Monday morning, the Portage Fire Dept. reported.

According to the fire department, crews were first called to the Pride of America Campground, in the Town of Pacific, shortly after 2:30 a.m. after a report of a camper fully engulfed by fire. Upon arrival, however, they found the one-story wood frame home ablaze.

With flames already tearing through most of the home, firefighters took a defensive posture and mainly worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and buildings, PFD continued. The fire did reach a couple of other homes, which suffered minor damage.

The fire department is still trying to determine what sparked the blaze and where it started. Its statement did not indicate that any injuries were reported.

While they were still rushing to the campground, at W7520 West Bush Road, firefighters had put out a call for assistance from other fire departments, the fire department noted. Its statement credited the Pardeeville, Arlington, and Poynette departments with sending crews.

