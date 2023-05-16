Cottage Grove Police searching for missing woman

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cottage Grove Police Department is looking for a missing woman last heard from Sunday morning.

Yasmine R. Dobbins is a 32-year-old black female who weighs 120 lbs. and is 5′2″. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last known to be driving her mother’s 2017 blue Jeep Compass with a Wisconsin Disabled plate # 64550DS.

According to police, Yasmine last spoke to her mom at 7:45 a.m. on May 14. She has not been in contact with her two children or her mom since, which police say is unusual for her.

Yasmine does not have any known alcohol or drug issues, and she isn’t known to be associated with anyone else in the Madison area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Cottage Grove Police Department at 608-839-4652.

Authorities were unable to provide a photo of Yasmine.

