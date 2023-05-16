Dane County resumes Yahara Chain of Lakes Flood Risk Reduction Project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A five-phase flood reduction project for the Yahara Chain of Lakes is set to restart Tuesday.

The Yahara Chain of Lakes Flood Risk Reduction Project aims to improve water flow, flood storage capacity as well as fish and wildlife habitat.

So far, Dane County has removed nearly 5,500 dump truck loads of sediment from the Yahara Chain of Lakes.

