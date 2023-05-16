Dane County resumes Yahara Chain of Lakes Flood Risk Reduction Project

Dane County Showcases Latest Phase of Project to Reduce Yahara Lakes Flooding Risk from Climate...
Dane County Showcases Latest Phase of Project to Reduce Yahara Lakes Flooding Risk from Climate Change Rains(Dane Co. Executive Office)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A five-phase flood reduction project for the Yahara Chain of Lakes is set to restart Tuesday.

The Yahara Chain of Lakes Flood Risk Reduction Project aims to improve water flow, flood storage capacity as well as fish and wildlife habitat.

So far, Dane County has removed nearly 5,500 dump truck loads of sediment from the Yahara Chain of Lakes.

