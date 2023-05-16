Four hurt, incl. two children, after truck collides with buggy in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people, including two children, were hurt after a truck collided with a buggy Sunday in Darlington, police reported.

First responders headed to Main Street around 2:15 p.m. for the crash. Officials determined the driver of a truck heading west on Ann Street allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to a buggy going southbound on Main Street.

Police stated the buggy rolled over, containing a man, a woman, and three children. Police said the driver of the buggy, a 41-year-old Darlington man, and his wife were taken to the hospital. EMS treated two of the children at the scene, and the third one was not hurt. The report indicated the driver of the truck was also not hurt.

The report did not indicate if any potential citations would be issued or the current conditions of the pair taken to the hospital.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.