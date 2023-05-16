‘Grow on Monroe’ events support Monroe St businesses

Monroe St events to be held June 2 & 3, throughout summer
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe Street Merchants Association is holding a new event this summer to launch its Grow on Monroe campaign.

First Friday on June 2 marks the start of Grow on Monroe, which aims to highlight and support the street’s small businesses, the association announced.

First Friday will be a monthly event featuring open houses and special offers at local businesses on Monroe St, and the first will include Music by the Water in Wingra Park, a live music event with local food trucks that starts at 6 p.m.

June 3 will feature Grow on Monroe activities centered around a floral theme, the association continued. Businesses will be collecting names for a raffle, with a grand prize of a $150 shopping spree on Monroe St.

Several other organizations will be present on June 3, including the Forward Marching Band, Sophie the Stiltswalker, a Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream bouncy castle, the Henry Vilas Zoo mascot and Dane County Trash Lab. The event’s special guest is Madison magician Matthew Teague, who will be performing at Monroe Commons and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.

Grow on Monroe’s full schedule is available on the Monroe St website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

Some small business owners are frustrated with the City of Madison for using land near Garver...
Garver Feed Mill small business owners frustrated with nearby construction
Madison is slated to get another top-tier soccer team and it looks like Breese Stevens Field is...
Madison tapped for new pro women’s soccer team
Packers Protect & Serve award
Madison sergeant among Packers Protect & Serve award winners
Brothers of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 15 were at Oak Hill Cemetery in...
War of 1812 veteran from Janesville finally gets headstone