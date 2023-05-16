‘Grow on Monroe’ events support Monroe St businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe Street Merchants Association is holding a new event this summer to launch its Grow on Monroe campaign.

First Friday on June 2 marks the start of Grow on Monroe, which aims to highlight and support the street’s small businesses, the association announced.

First Friday will be a monthly event featuring open houses and special offers at local businesses on Monroe St, and the first will include Music by the Water in Wingra Park, a live music event with local food trucks that starts at 6 p.m.

June 3 will feature Grow on Monroe activities centered around a floral theme, the association continued. Businesses will be collecting names for a raffle, with a grand prize of a $150 shopping spree on Monroe St.

Several other organizations will be present on June 3, including the Forward Marching Band, Sophie the Stiltswalker, a Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream bouncy castle, the Henry Vilas Zoo mascot and Dane County Trash Lab. The event’s special guest is Madison magician Matthew Teague, who will be performing at Monroe Commons and Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.

Grow on Monroe’s full schedule is available on the Monroe St website.

