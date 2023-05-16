H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum season opening set for May 27

Museum to offer antique photograph experience
(Courtesy: Krystle Wells)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A popular tourist location in the Wisconsin Dells is opening this month and offers a unique look into Wisconsin history.

The H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum opens May 27. The museum recounts the life of Henry Hamilton Bennett, a 19th-century Wisconsin photographer, and leads guests through his work with interactive experiences, the Wisconsin Historical Society explained.

The museum is connected to Bennett’s original studio, which he opened in 1875, the society said.

One of the draws of the museum this year is the opportunity to take an old-fashioned tintype photograph in the studio using a 19th-century wet plate process. The experience is available June 2 – Oct. 1, and available through appointment Nov. to April, the society continued. The prices start at $90.

Admission times and fees to the studio and museum can be found on the Wisconsin Historical Society website. The studio and museum are open May 27-Sept. 17 every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the summer season. Admission is $12 for ages 13-64, $5 for 5-12, $10 for 65+ and free for ages 4 and under.

