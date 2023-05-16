Madison law enforcement honor fallen officers during National Police Week

Honor, remembrance and support are just a few of the ways law enforcement are reflecting on National Police Week.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Community events are happening around Madison to pay homage to officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Community events are happening around Madison to pay homage to officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

In 1962 President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that declared the week of May 15th as National Police Week. Law enforcement say this week will be emotional.

Dane County Deputy John Vande Burgt traveled to Washington, D.C. with around 40,000 other attendees. This week is nationally celebrated in Washington, D.C.

“National Police Week for me is a very emotional roller coaster. It’s very humbling,” Vande Burgt said.

Vande Burgt spent the week escorting families who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

“Five hundred thirty-six names of fallen officers are being put on the wall,” Vande Burgt said. “This week and over 400 of those were killed in the line of duty this year alone, so it’s a very tough and humbling experience.”

At that ceremony hundreds of miles away, one Madison officer was honored. A year ago, Officer Amanda Analla died from an illness. Chief Shon Barnes says he did not know her personally but her spirit lives on.

“I saw them rally together. I saw their pain, I saw their tears during her passing,” Chief Barnes said. “It lets me know I am in a place where officers truly care about their community and truly care about each other.”

Chief Barnes says this has been the deadliest year for Wisconsin law enforcement since 2000.

“We’ve had four so far and we hope that is the end of it,” Chief Barnes said. “We have community members that come out at different stations, and they will bring treats. We have kids come through community engagement activities.”

Chief Barnes says anytime a member of the community dies by violence, it’s a reflection of where we are in society.

“We mourn every time we lose someone who wears this badge to protect and serve. We also mourn anytime we lose a member of our community,” he said.

St. Bernard will be hosting their Annual Blue Mass for First Responders Tuesday at 6:30 pm. Bishop Hying will be in attendance. There will also be a law enforcement memorial celebration at the Capitol on Friday at noon.

