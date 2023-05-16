Madison Mallards create Sensory Safe Space at their field

By Sean Copeland
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mallards are celebrating inclusivity by creating a new sensory space at the Duck Pond this year.

The space is being created in partnership with the local non-profit, Camp Createability, which focuses on the arts and aesthetic creativity in order to facilitate safe spaces for people who have mental health disorders, such as autism.

Madison Mallard’s General Manager Samantha Rubin says this is important in order to reinforce the idea that anyone can be part of the baseball experience.

“We want to be a family environment where anyone and everyone can come to a Mallard’s game,” Rubin said. “By creating this space, that helps us get there.”

The space will debut later this month at the Mallard’s Opening Day Game Monday, May 29.

