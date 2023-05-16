Madison sergeant among Packers Protect & Serve award winners
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers honored several law enforcement officials, including one from Madison, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Included in the 13 Packers Protect & Serve awards was Madison Police Department Sergeant Jared Prado, who works with the Mental Health Unit. He said it was an honor to be recognized.
“At first I didn’t necessarily want to be the center of attention, but again honored to have gotten the award and to-I think it speaks to what our teams are doing here at MPD more than individually what I’m doing,” Prado said.
The winners received a a hand-crafted wooden American flag, and a $2,000 grant to benefit their department or a nonprofit.
Here is the full list of recipients, which include a K-9 award, school resource officer award, and department award:
- Conservation Warden Erik Anderson from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the Milwaukee County area.
- Ashley Coopman from Pulaski
- Lieutenant Jeff Engelbrecht from the Green Bay Police Department
- Officer Seth Fohr and Officer Nancy Dehmlow from the Park Falls Police Department
- Detective David Graf from the Green Bay Police Department
- Detective Sergeant Mathew Guth from the De Pere Police Department
- Patrol Supervisor Adam Jurgens from the Kenosha Police Department
- Officer Josiah Kaetterhenry from the Wausau Police Department
- Deputy Kyle Mason from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Noah Narlock from the Port Washington Police Department
- Conservation Warden Patrick (Mike) Neal from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the northeast region.
- Sergeant Jared Prado from the Madison Police Department
- K-9 Officer Pyro and his handler, Officer Scott Salzmann, from the Green Bay Police Department
- School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer from the Wausau Police Department
- The De Pere Police Department
