Madison sergeant among Packers Protect & Serve award winners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers honored several law enforcement officials, including one from Madison, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Included in the 13 Packers Protect & Serve awards was Madison Police Department Sergeant Jared Prado, who works with the Mental Health Unit. He said it was an honor to be recognized.

“At first I didn’t necessarily want to be the center of attention, but again honored to have gotten the award and to-I think it speaks to what our teams are doing here at MPD more than individually what I’m doing,” Prado said.

The winners received a a hand-crafted wooden American flag, and a $2,000 grant to benefit their department or a nonprofit.

Here is the full list of recipients, which include a K-9 award, school resource officer award, and department award:

Conservation Warden Erik Anderson from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the Milwaukee County area.

Ashley Coopman from Pulaski

Lieutenant Jeff Engelbrecht from the Green Bay Police Department

Officer Seth Fohr and Officer Nancy Dehmlow from the Park Falls Police Department

Detective David Graf from the Green Bay Police Department

Detective Sergeant Mathew Guth from the De Pere Police Department

Patrol Supervisor Adam Jurgens from the Kenosha Police Department

Officer Josiah Kaetterhenry from the Wausau Police Department

Deputy Kyle Mason from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Noah Narlock from the Port Washington Police Department

Conservation Warden Patrick (Mike) Neal from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in the northeast region.

Sergeant Jared Prado from the Madison Police Department

K-9 Officer Pyro and his handler, Officer Scott Salzmann, from the Green Bay Police Department

School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer from the Wausau Police Department

The De Pere Police Department

