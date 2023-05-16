Man sentenced in 2021 Town of Blooming Grove homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday for the man convicted of killing a 22-year-old man in 2021 in the Town of Blooming Grove.

Trevon Adams, 30, was sentenced to 25 years of confinement and 20 years of extended supervision for the charge of second-degree intentional homicide. He was also sentenced to three years of prison, followed by three years of extended supervision, for the charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. These charges will run concurrently.

Adams’ sentence also has multiple conditions, including no contact with the victim’s family, domestic violence treatment, sobriety and inability to own a weapon.

Adams pleaded guilty in December of 2022 to the charges. Other charges, including bail jumping and eluding an officer, were dismissed, the court records show.

Adams shot the victim, identified as Kolby Bracey, at the intersection of Milwaukee St. and North Walbridge in Blooming Grove in 2021. Adams was caught two hours after the shooting after he fled from police.

