MMSD’s search for the next superintendent gets underway

MMSD discusses new superintendent at board meeting Monday.
By Colton Molesky
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education, along with the Alma Advisory Group, is tasked with finding the new superintendent for Wisconsin’s second-biggest district.

The board met with the company Monday night in the Doyle Administration Building to map out the timeline of the search, opting for a more extended trajectory plan. The goal laid out by Alma includes identifying a candidate in January of 2024, narrowing the field to semi-finalists in February, and selecting the superintendent in March.

The group will also assist in community events to receive input from the people of Madison, help select candidates, and aid in the interview process as the board sets out to find the next head of the district.

For board members, the recency of the last search is on their minds.

“We just need to be mindful that it hasn’t been that long since the last search, and so people may want to really talk about what they are hoping for but also us recognizing that it hasn’t been that long since we last came to them,” said board president Nichelle Nichols.

Several board members also mentioned how vital the public’s thoughts, concerns, and views would be in creating the vision for who the next candidate will be as the process embarks.

Dr. Carlton Jenkins announced in February his plan to retire as superintendent at the end of July.

