One arrested after stop near West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest in an earlier disturbance involving a firearm was arrested Monday evening after what the Madison Police Department described as a high-risk traffic stop.

MPD officers caught up with the vehicle just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and High Point Road, across the street from West Towne Mall.

One person was taken into custody without incident, according to the MPD report.

The report ended by stating that people started gathering around the scene. That led to more officers being called in to keep them at a safe distance during the stop.

