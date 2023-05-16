Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say

FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Priscilla Presley filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, died at a hospital at age 54 on Jan. 12.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Priscilla Presley has agreed to a settlement in a dispute over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, according to multiple media reports.

Priscilla Presley’s attorney told a judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday that the parties have come to an agreement. Details were not disclosed.

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough were at odds over the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s will, which removed her mom and a business manager as co-trustees in favor of Keough and her late brother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week
Sheboygan’s fire chief tells Action 2 News they’re looking for a 25-year-old man who several...
Searchers find body in the Sheboygan River
Temperatures nearing 80° this afternoon.
Summer-y weather for today
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital