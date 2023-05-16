Rep. Tom Tiffany to consider a possible senate bid this summer

Rep. Tom Tiffany speaks at re-election campaign.
Rep. Tom Tiffany speaks at re-election campaign.(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2024, against likely opponent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

In a statement issued by Rep. Tiffany’s media team:

“Congressman Tiffany is planning to make a decision this summer on whether or not he will run for U.S. Senate.”

As of this week, Rep. Tiffany has obtained rights to an online senate domain name. Even though clicking on the link only takes you to Rep. Tiffany’s house homepage, the 65-year-old has not shied away from his criticism of those on the other side of the aisle.

