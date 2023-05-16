Rescue crews return Tuesday to search for person in the Sheboygan River

A caller reported a drowning near Rotary Riverview Park Monday night
A caller reported a possible drowning. Divers searched areas of interest Monday night and will return Tuesday morning.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and Rescue crews will be back in the Sheboygan River Tuesday morning as a rescue turns into a recovery mission.

Divers are looking for a person who was reportedly drowning near Rotary Riverview Park in the City of Sheboygan.

The reports came in around 7:10 p.m. Monday. The Sheboygan Fire Department and Sheboygan City/County Dive Team responded to the 500-block Pennsylvania Ave.

A rescue swimmer was sent into the river but could not find anyone.

A Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office boat was able to find some areas of interest using sonar, but the dive team couldn’t find anyone in those areas. The darkness and river conditions made the search difficult.

”Safety for our guys is a consideration. At this point, visibility is low in the river. Our guys are down there searching by feel at this point,” Asst. Fire Chief Michael Lubbert told us during the search.

After nobody was found in the river after searching for an hour-and-a-half, authorities said the situation has turned into a recovery mode.

The Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind everyone that water temperatures are still very cold, and the public should avoid going into the lakes or rivers at this time.

Assisting Departments: Sheboygan County Dive Team, Sheboygan County Dive Support Team, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Sheriffs Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Wisconsin DNR

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

(FILE) Breese Stevens Field
Madison getting new pro women’s soccer team
Prior to the match there will be a free cookout with brats, pickleball and music starting at...
Sun Prairie pickleball courts hosting world record attempt
A warm day is coming up.
Warmer Temperatures For Today
An annual baseball game that raises money for pediatric cancer returned for its ninth annual...
Annual Strike Out Cancer game returns to Middleton