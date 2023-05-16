Rescue crews return Tuesday to search for person in the Sheboygan River

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and Rescue crews will be back in the Sheboygan River Tuesday morning as a rescue turns into a recovery mission.

Divers are looking for a person who was reportedly drowning near Rotary Riverview Park in the City of Sheboygan.

The reports came in around 7:10 p.m. Monday. The Sheboygan Fire Department and Sheboygan City/County Dive Team responded to the 500-block Pennsylvania Ave.

A rescue swimmer was sent into the river but could not find anyone.

A Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office boat was able to find some areas of interest using sonar, but the dive team couldn’t find anyone in those areas. The darkness and river conditions made the search difficult.

”Safety for our guys is a consideration. At this point, visibility is low in the river. Our guys are down there searching by feel at this point,” Asst. Fire Chief Michael Lubbert told us during the search.

After nobody was found in the river after searching for an hour-and-a-half, authorities said the situation has turned into a recovery mode.

The Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind everyone that water temperatures are still very cold, and the public should avoid going into the lakes or rivers at this time.

Assisting Departments: Sheboygan County Dive Team, Sheboygan County Dive Support Team, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Sheriffs Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Wisconsin DNR

