Sun Prairie pickleball courts hosting world record attempt

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -Think tennis, but smaller. Then add in a a hint of badminton and table tennis, and you’ve got pickleball. It’s a sport that has grown widely popular across the country and Tuesday, Sun Prairie’s Wyndham Hills Park pickleball courts are getting their day in the sun.

Sun Prairie was recently selected as the state of Wisconsin ‘spot’ in one pilot’s quest to set a world record being referred to as the ‘48-48-48 Challenge’. Dean Matt is attempting to complete 48 pickleball matches in 48 states in less than 48 days. Sun Prairie is stop 26 on the tour.

Upcoming pickleball tournaments include the 1st Annual Fun Prairie Pickleball Open June 2 through June 4. Then July 13 through July 16, the 2nd Annual Madtown Pickleball Open will be underway hosted by the Madison Area Sports Commission in partnership with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

A little more about our courts in Sun Prairie….we added 4 additional dedicated Pickleball courts in 2022 to bring our total to 10 courts at Wyndham Hills Park, one of the largest complexes in the state. The complex will have lights added this summer.

The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department also hosts various pickleball lessons for youth and adults throughout the spring, summer and fall months.

SP COURTS:

Wyndham Hills Park located at 675 N. Heatherstone Drive includes 10 dedicated pickleball courts

Haven Park located at 2150 Leopold Way has 2 dedicated pickleball courts

Orfan Park located at 2050 St. Albert the Great Drive has 2 tennis courts striped for pickleball

