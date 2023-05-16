Temperatures crash tonight

Staying cooler on Wednesday
Temperatures will be 40°cooler by tomorrow morning!
Temperatures will be 40°cooler by tomorrow morning!(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
  • Cold front sweeps through this evening
  • Temps rebound on Thursday
  • Next rain chance: Thursday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We enjoyed summer-like temperatures today but those will come crashing down this evening with the passage of a cold front. In just an hour we could see temperatures drop by close to 10°!

What’s Coming Up...

As the cold front pushes in this evening, a stray shower could pop up, but any activity will be very isolated. Temperatures will drop to the lower 40s and upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Skies will remain clear through Wednesday with temperatures only in the mid-60s during the afternoon.

Lows will be in the lower 40s once again Wednesday night before we return to a warmer pattern on Thursday.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll have a slightly better chance for rain with another cold front moving through Thursday night into Friday. At this point, Friday doesn’t look like a washout though, but temperatures will be a bit cooler. Back to the 70s and sunshine for the next weekend.

You may notice, however, that sunny skies won’t appear quite as blue over the next few days. That’s the impact of Canadian wildfire smoke in our atmosphere, brought in by the jet stream. Smoke particles should stay elevated enough in our atmosphere to have little or no impact on air quality, but they will allow for some vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

