War of 1812 veteran from Janesville finally gets headstone

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Brothers of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 15 were at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville Tuesday morning installing a headstone at an unmarked grave.

Rock County resident Corporal Miles Comstock, a veteran of the War of 1812, had his headstone installed Tuesday next to his wife to honor his service all those years ago.

“It makes me proud to do it. I think it’s a duty, and I’ve always said, for me it’s a self-appointed duty to make sure that all veterans are properly remembered,” Richard Smallwood-Roberts said.

The group also did some maintenance of the Grand Army of the Republic plot ahead of Memorial Day.

