Warmer Temperatures For Today

Warm Highs in the Upper 70s Today

A Few Scattered Showers on Friday

Nice Weather Expected for the Weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring us More sunshine and warm temperatures today. Highs today will reach the upper 70s with fairly light wind.

A warm day is coming up. (wmtv)

A cold front will edge in from the north over the next 24 hours. This front will move through pretty uneventfully, as the air ahead of it will be quite dry. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop sharply. Highs will only reach the 60s Wednesday with lows Thursday morning back in the lower 40s.

Fairly quiet weather is anticipated for most of the rest of the week and into the weekend. There will be some sunshine each day with the only chance of showers on Friday. Those showers will be due the passage of front and upper-level low. The rain will clear out by the weekend and nice conditions will be seen both Saturday and Sunday.

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Low: 42. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 66.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 75.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.