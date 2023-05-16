Warmer Temperatures For Today

Turning Cooler Again Tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Warm Highs in the Upper 70s Today
  • A Few Scattered Showers on Friday
  • Nice Weather Expected for the Weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring us More sunshine and warm temperatures today. Highs today will reach the upper 70s with fairly light wind.

A warm day is coming up.
A warm day is coming up.(wmtv)

A cold front will edge in from the north over the next 24 hours. This front will move through pretty uneventfully, as the air ahead of it will be quite dry. Behind the front, temperatures are expected to drop sharply. Highs will only reach the 60s Wednesday with lows Thursday morning back in the lower 40s.

Fairly quiet weather is anticipated for most of the rest of the week and into the weekend. There will be some sunshine each day with the only chance of showers on Friday. Those showers will be due the passage of front and upper-level low. The rain will clear out by the weekend and nice conditions will be seen both Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Low: 42. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 66.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 75.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

High temperatures around 80° on Tuesday.
Mild and sunny stretch of weather
Watching storm chances later this week
Mild and sunny stretch of weather
Lots of Sun Along the Way
Quieter Weather Through Most of the Week
Mostly sunny and mild condition will be seen today.
Quiet Weather Through Most of the Week