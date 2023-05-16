Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol will be watching drivers from the sky this week in an effort to spot traffic violations along four stretches of highways across the state.

In a statement Tuesday, the State Patrol explained aerial traffic enforcement amplifies public safety because it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving dangerously. Pilots who spot potential offenders notify troopers on the ground to carry out a traffic stop.

The State Patrol is set to begin their aerial patrol on Tuesday, focusing on I-39/90 in Rock County. On Wednesday, their focus will shift to I-94 in Kenosha County.

Later this week on Thursday, the patrol will enforce I-94 in Eau Claire County before finishing up their enforcement of I-39/90 in Dane County Friday.

The State Patrol noted that they release their scheduled enforcement periods to encourage drivers to slow down voluntarily, rather than to find people to ticket or cite.

Here is the full schedule of WSP aerial patrols.

DayCountyRoad
Tuesday, May 16Rock Co.I-39/90
Wednesday, May 17Kenosha Co.I-94
Thursday, May 18Eau Claire Co.I-94
Friday, May 19Dane Co.I-39/90

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

Sheboygan’s fire chief tells Action 2 News they’re looking for a 25-year-old man who several...
Searchers find body in the Sheboygan River
Temperatures nearing 80° this afternoon.
Summer-y weather for today
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison’s the 11th best place to live in U.S.; #2 in Wisconsin, U.S. News says
Dane County Showcases Latest Phase of Project to Reduce Yahara Lakes Flooding Risk from Climate...
Dane County resumes Yahara Chain of Lakes Flood Risk Reduction Project