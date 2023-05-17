Cooler air sticks around today

Sunny, mid-60s today

Wildfire smoke keeps skies hazy

Another chance for rain Thursday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept across the region overnight and cooler air is filling in. Canadian high pressure will be building in and bringing plenty of sunshine back to the area for today. Highs today will reach the middle 60s with northeasterly wind.

Another chilly morning is expected tomorrow with lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Thursday afternoon, a cold front will again approach the region. This will kick off some showers Thursday night and early Friday.

Sunny and quiet weather is anticipated for the weekend. There will be some sunshine each day with highs reaching the 70s. The warming trend will continue into the next with highs near 80 degrees by Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Low: 42. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday: A chance of showers early, then partly sunny. High: 74.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 64.

