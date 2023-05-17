DOJ: Wisconsin leads nation on Drug Take Back Day collections

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsin residents turned in more unused prescription medication during the most recent Drug Take Back Day than any other state, according to numbers from the state Department of Justice.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

According to Kaul’s office, locations across the Badger State collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications during the springtime event. That pushed the total collected since 2010 when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency began running Take Back Days past 1.1 million pounds. The only states that have turned in more tonnage than Wisconsin in that span are the much larger Texas and California.

Another Drug Take Back Day will happen this fall, the DOJ explained, pointing out that it will team up with the Department of Health Services to begin spreading the word as that event nears. Until then, state officials remind residents there are nearly 500 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics across the state that will accept unwanted medication year-round. A full list of locations is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

Firefighters, most of them volunteers, spent the afternoon drilling water rescues on the...
Firefighters drill water rescue training in the Baraboo River
Dane County resumes Yahara Chain of Lakes Flood Risk Reduction Project
Republican state Rep. Mark Born, who co-chairs the Wisconsin Legislature's powerful...
Wisconsin Republicans propose raises for public defenders, prosecutors
Gracie's wish
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin celebrates 500th wish, 10th regional office anniversary