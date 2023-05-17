DOJ: Wisconsin leads nation on Drug Take Back Day collections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsin residents turned in more unused prescription medication during the most recent Drug Take Back Day than any other state, according to numbers from the state Department of Justice.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

According to Kaul’s office, locations across the Badger State collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications during the springtime event. That pushed the total collected since 2010 when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency began running Take Back Days past 1.1 million pounds. The only states that have turned in more tonnage than Wisconsin in that span are the much larger Texas and California.

Another Drug Take Back Day will happen this fall, the DOJ explained, pointing out that it will team up with the Department of Health Services to begin spreading the word as that event nears. Until then, state officials remind residents there are nearly 500 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics across the state that will accept unwanted medication year-round. A full list of locations is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.

