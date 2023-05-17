Firefighters drill water rescue training in the Baraboo River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo hosted nearly a dozen fire departments over the weekend for swift water rescue training in the Baraboo River. The training drills firefighters for methods of getting people out of fast-flowing water quickly in different scenarios.

“We’ve made sure with all of these training sessions. We make sure that everybody gets a lot of opportunities to do different things and make sure that we’re all going to be able to work together if, in any event, we need to,” said Black Earth firefighter

The training included working with a rapid deployment craft and how to use an inflated fire hose to rope someone into shore.

“So having this is muscle memory is essential to water rescues are one of those infrequent events, but are very high-risk events when they do happen, and time is kind of of the essence because you know, you can only keep your head above water for so long,” said Belleville fire chief Chanse Kaczmarski.

Over the weekend, 30 people received operations-level training, while 30 others received more advanced technician-level training. Baraboo hosted a training the past two weekends and will host another one in the coming weekend. And all that work is done largely by volunteer firefighters.

“Our volunteers are putting in upwards of 30-plus hours at the minimum for this course, and that’s just a fraction of the training they commit to their communities yearly,” said Kaczmarski.

It is the first time this many people in Dane County have received such training.

