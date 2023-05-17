Forward Madison stresses female leadership as it preps for new team  

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The future is female as Forward Madison FC delves into next steps for their new women’s professional team.

Since before the pandemic, the football club has been meeting with women’s soccer supporter groups to devise a plan that is unlike anything Wisconsin has seen before.

“There are so many great women soccer players that aren’t getting an opportunity to play in this country,” relayed Conor Caloia, FMFC chief operating officer. Going on to say there are 101 men’s professional soccer teams in the U.S. and just 12 for women.

In bringing this USL Super League women’s team to the badger state, Caloia said it’s great to see more of an opportunity for women in sports. “The 51,000 youth players in the state and the young women that are playing across the state of Wisconsin, there is a clear path now to go from being an amateur player right up to a professional team here in Madison.”

Five of the current eight executive positions held in the organization are female, however Caloia said hiring more women both on-and-off the pitch to spearhead this new USL Super League team is vital.

“Our lead executive will be female, we’d like to have a female coaching staff and plan to add female community leaders to our ownership group as well,” Caloia said.

When it comes time to design the new look of the team, and choose a name, Caloia said that’s where they will lean on their flock fanbase.

“We lead USL League One in attendance, we’ve shipped merchandize to 50 states, 32 countries, this brand has become bigger than what we ever expected when we launched. And we think that that’s due to the community really building the brand and the community being involved in Forward Madison from the start,” Caloia noted. “We plan to do the same thing with Madison Women’s Pro Soccer.”

The start-up women’s soccer league revealed the first cities that will kick off the new era next summer. Madison is slated to be a part of the first expansion round pending facility renovations at Breese Stevens.

Evan Warwick, Forward Madison FC director of Public Relations joins The Morning Show Wednesday following the announcement of the new USL Super League.

The team will work with the City of Madison on improvements to Breese Stevens Field. To see what Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway had to say at the joint presser held Tuesday see here.

Less than a month ago, League One Volleyball (LOVB), which is the first professional full season volleyball League in the United States, announced Madison will be home to one of its teams.

