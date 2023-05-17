Garver Feed Mill small business owners frustrated with nearby construction

Some small business owners are frustrated with the City of Madison for using land near Garver Feed Mill as a concrete recycling site.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The city picked the lot next to Garver Feed Mill to save money as they grind concrete, rocks and stones taken from the old road on Atwood Avenue to re-use for the Atwood Avenue Construction Project.

Garver Events Public Programming Coordinator Bethany Jurewicz said lately she’s spent more time canceling events and failing to book the space, rather than planning events.

”We actually haven’t had a tour come through in the past month who hasn’t asked about the construction,” she said. ”There’s nothing quite so unsettling as hearing a historic building shudder with vibration, and these thousand dollar windows shake when the large gravel crusher is going.”

Garver Feed Mill small business owners frustrated with construction
Garver Feed Mill small business owners frustrated with construction(Marcus Aarsvold)

The historic property houses 14 small businesses.

Jurewicz predicts her company will lose more than $10,000 in revenue due to the lack of events booked. She blamed the concrete recycling site across the parking lot and said the loud noise and dust disturbs Garver customers. She also claimed city officials did not notify Garver business owners before they started their work.

”It is difficult to not feel like they have chosen cost savings over the welfare of businesses and residents in this neighborhood,” she said. “And that sucks, being someone who works with the city a lot. Sorry. It’s frustrating.”

Madison Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp previously said the site saves tax payer dollars in construction costs because it is so close to Atwood Avenue. He plans to adjust where trucks pick up and drop off materials, and will look into putting screening around the fence to reduce dust kick up.

City recycling concrete for Atwood Ave. constructionv
City recycling concrete for Atwood Ave. constructionv(Marcus Aarsvold)

”We want a successful Garver, we want visitors to enjoy it and there’s obviously been some concern and disruption,” he said. ”I’d love to say we could solve all of those issues and make everything work perfectly. I don’t think that’s going to be true. I think we can make meaningful progress.”

He promised the lot would not be used the same way after Atwood Avenue construction ends in November.

”This will not happen again, you can count on that from 2024 and beyond,” he said.

Jurewicz was pleased to learn that the city will not use the area for similar projects in the future. She hopes for better communication between city officials and Garver Feed Mill businesses in the future.

Shilipa Sankaran owns Kosa Spa inside Garver Feed Mill and she said November is too far away and could be the straw that breaks the camels back for her business.

