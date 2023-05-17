Initial court appearance delayed for Janesville coach accused of secretly filming students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Craig coach accused of secretly recording girls in the locker room was in court Wednesday. But his lawyer was not.

Brian Kitzman appeared virtually in Rock County court for his initial court appearance. He is accused of secretly recording at least 18 high school girls in the locker room at Janesville Craig. Police say Kitzman told them he had been doing it for two years.

Kitzman’s court appearance lasted for less than two minutes on Wednesday. The prosecuting lawyer was there, and the defendant too, but when the court commissioner asked Kitzman where his lawyer was, he said he didn’t know.

Kitzman’s lawyer is Christopher Van Wagner. Van Wagner says a Dane County court case he is handling went longer than expected, so he was late to Kitzman’s hearing.

The initial court appearance was moved to Friday, May 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. It will be virtual.

Kitzman is charged with two felony counts, one for Capture an Intimate Representation (Victim < 18 years old), and another for Invade Privacy - Use Surveillance Device (Victim < 18 years old).

