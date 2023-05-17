‘Loop the Lake’ to return for 11th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison tradition for bicyclists of all ages returns next month with new things to do.

Loop the Lake will be held Saturday, June 17 this year. The event, which started in 2012, is a bike ride along the Lake Loop clockwise around Lake Monona, starting and ending in Olbrich Park, coordinator Clean Lakes Alliance explained.

“We’ve been doing this ride for 11 years and every year it gets bigger and better,” Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye said. “We hope it attracts people of all ages from all parts of Greater Madison and gives them a great day around Lake Monona.”

The course will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an honorary start at 9 a.m. Riders who register will receive a shirt and a voucher for a food cart, which can be found at Olbrich and Olin Parks. Registration is open online until June 15, or at Olbrich Park on the morning of the ride.

This year, organizers have added stops, with treats offered along the way. The stops are:

Schluter Park – Treats provided

Off Broadway Drafthouse – Free root beer floats

Olin Park – Food carts, water, music

B.B. Clarke Beach – Treats provided

Olbrich Park – Food carts, water, music, and a free beer for those 21 and older

Registration for kids 10 and under is free with a paid adult, organizers said. There is also a virtual option for people to run, walk, bike or paddle on another course anywhere in the world. Both kids and virtual attendants will also receive shirts.

The Clean Lakes Alliance is looking for volunteers to help with handing out shirts, providing directions, and handing out water. Volunteers will work in three-hour shifts and receive a free meal and beer or soft drink. People interested in volunteering should email info@cleanlakesalliance.org.

