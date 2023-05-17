Man sentenced after selling meth to undercover officer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was caught selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer was sentenced to federal prison today.

The United States Department of Justice sentenced 23-year-old Matthew Yancey to seven years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Yancey sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Madison more than once between June 13 and July 20, 2022, including a sale on July 7 that totaled 55.6 grams, according to the DOJ.

Officers also found fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine after searching his residence following the arrest.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson stated at the sentencing that protection of the public ‘is the primary driver’ of his sentence and called it a ‘serious drug crime.’ He also continued to state that Yancey has an ‘unrelenting criminal history.’

This is Yancey’s second federal conviction. He pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 24.

