Man sentenced after selling meth to undercover officer

The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was caught selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer was sentenced to federal prison today.

The United States Department of Justice sentenced 23-year-old Matthew Yancey to seven years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Yancey sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Madison more than once between June 13 and July 20, 2022, including a sale on July 7 that totaled 55.6 grams, according to the DOJ.

Officers also found fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine after searching his residence following the arrest.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson stated at the sentencing that protection of the public ‘is the primary driver’ of his sentence and called it a ‘serious drug crime.’ He also continued to state that Yancey has an ‘unrelenting criminal history.’

This is Yancey’s second federal conviction. He pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 24.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some small business owners are frustrated with the City of Madison for using land near Garver...
Garver Feed Mill small business owners frustrated with nearby construction
Madison is slated to get another top-tier soccer team and it looks like Breese Stevens Field is...
Madison tapped for new pro women’s soccer team
Brothers of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Camp 15 were at Oak Hill Cemetery in...
Janesville veteran of the War of 1812 finally gets headstone
MMSD discusses new superintendent at board meeting Monday.
MMSD's search for the next superintendent gets underway
An annual baseball game that raises money for pediatric cancer returned for its ninth annual...
Annual Strike Out Cancer game returns to Middleton