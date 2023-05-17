Monroe Co. Sheriff’s K-9 dies after heat related injury

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – Officers and staff at the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their K-9 units.

Surrounded by loved ones, the K-9 officer Kolt passed away earlier this week several days after suffering a heat related injury, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Its statement did not provide details of how the May 10 injury happened.

Veterinarians tried multiple life-saving treatments over the following five days, the statement continued, before the six-year-old Czech Shepherd died on Monday.

Kolt had been with the Sheriff’s Office since November 2018, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Its statement added that they “feel blessed by the service provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County.”

An investigation into Kolt’s death is underway, with the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Juneau Co. District Attorney’s Office assistance, the statement indicated. An unnamed Monroe Co. deputy was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, the statement noted.

