MPD: Madison couple’s new home severely damaged in burglary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple who had just purchased a new house came home Monday afternoon to find the place had been trashed during a break-in.

Police were called to Major Ave. at around 5:20 p.m. for a reported burglary. A couple who recently bought their house came home to find garbage dumped inside, holes in their walls and doors along with fire damage in their living room.

MPD is working to identify the suspect by reviewing footage from nearby security cameras. Anyone with information about the burglary should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Officials noted that tipsters can remain anonymous and may receive a monetary reward if their tip results in an arrest.

