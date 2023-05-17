MPD: Madison couple’s new home severely damaged in burglary

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple who had just purchased a new house came home Monday afternoon to find the place had been trashed during a break-in.

Police were called to Major Ave. at around 5:20 p.m. for a reported burglary. A couple who recently bought their house came home to find garbage dumped inside, holes in their walls and doors along with fire damage in their living room.

MPD is working to identify the suspect by reviewing footage from nearby security cameras. Anyone with information about the burglary should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

Officials noted that tipsters can remain anonymous and may receive a monetary reward if their tip results in an arrest.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement

Latest News

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip ranks #1 among U.S. gas stations
Participants will bike around Lake Monona.
‘Loop the Lake’ to return for 11th year
The weekend will usher in a warm and dry stretch
Up and Down Temperatures Continue
Court says it’s too late to sue athletic group for coach who sexually assaulted teens