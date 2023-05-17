Two women, two teens cited in clash at Madison school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two women and two teens were cited following a confrontation outside a Madison school during which one woman was seen armed with a knife and a juvenile was wielding a hammer, according to the Madison Police Department.

According to an MPD report, officers pulled into Milestone Democratic School around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and saw approximately a dozen people outside arguing and threatening each other. They managed to get the situation back under control and took away the two weapons.

Investigators determined the incident was spurred by someone being attacked earlier in the day inside the charter school, which is in the 2700 block of Dairy Drive.

The 33-year-old woman with a knife and 16-year-old who had a hammer were both cited for disorderly conduct while armed, the report stated. MPD later confirmed both individuals had been on the same side in the altercation. Two others, a 40-year-old woman and another 16-year-old, were cited for disorderly conduct. All four of them were released afterwards.

MPD continues to comb through the video evidence and indicated more charges could be coming. It did not say if the four already cited could face new charges or if others may be cited or arrested in connection with the clash.

