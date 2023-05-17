Up and Down Temperatures Continue

Hazy conditions continue today

Showers return late tomorrow night

Dry stretch starting this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a much cooler day than yesterday with temperatures anywhere from 14 to 19 degrees lower for our area because of a dry cold front that moved through last night. Temperatures were even cooler to the east, and along Lake Michigan, Milwaukee was almost 30 degrees cooler. We’re also seeing some high-level smoke over us today. This is all coming in from western Canada where wildfires are burning in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Because of the high level of smoke, our air quality here on the ground is not being affected.

What’s Coming Up...

Thursday will be another nice and warmer day with temperatures heading back up to the mid-70s. Tomorrow night a cold front will move in from the northwest and bring showers with the potential of a thunderstorm or late evening and into early Friday morning. Some of those showers may linger through the morning commute on Friday. With the cold front, we’ll see another dip in temperatures with highs on Friday only getting into the low 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Starting this weekend we continue the sunny trend that will stay with us all the way through next week. Highs will also be heading back up with mid-70s this weekend, and nearing the 80s by Tuesday.

