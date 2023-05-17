Up and Down Temperatures Continue

Warmer Trend begins this weekend
The weekend will usher in a warm and dry stretch
The weekend will usher in a warm and dry stretch(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Hazy conditions continue today
  • Showers return late tomorrow night
  • Dry stretch starting this weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was a much cooler day than yesterday with temperatures anywhere from 14 to 19 degrees lower for our area because of a dry cold front that moved through last night. Temperatures were even cooler to the east, and along Lake Michigan, Milwaukee was almost 30 degrees cooler.  We’re also seeing some high-level smoke over us today.  This is all coming in from western Canada where wildfires are burning in Alberta and Saskatchewan.  Because of the high level of smoke, our air quality here on the ground is not being affected.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Thursday will be another nice and warmer day with temperatures heading back up to the mid-70s.  Tomorrow night a cold front will move in from the northwest and bring showers with the potential of a thunderstorm or late evening and into early Friday morning.  Some of those showers may linger through the morning commute on Friday.  With the cold front, we’ll see another dip in temperatures with highs on Friday only getting into the low 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Starting this weekend we continue the sunny trend that will stay with us all the way through next week.  Highs will also be heading back up with mid-70s this weekend, and nearing the 80s by Tuesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement

Latest News

Up & down temperatures the rest of the week.
Cooler air sticks around today
Staying cooler today.
Cool and hazy Wednesday
Watching end of week rain chances
Cooler air sticks around today
Temperatures will be 40°cooler by tomorrow morning!
Temperatures crash tonight