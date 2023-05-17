World record-seeking pickleball players make a stop in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Florida pickleball players are striving to break a world record, and stopped in Sun Prairie to do it Tuesday afternoon.

The pair are planning to play 48 games of pickleball in 48 continental US states all under 48 days. Rod Anderson and Dean Matt are trying to top a world record for “Fastest Time to Play a Game of Pickleball in all 48 Contiguous States.”

On their 26th stop, the duo stopped at Wyndham Pickleball Courts in Sun Prairie to play against a pair of Wisconsin Natives including Dave Weinbach, who is known across the pickleball community as a pro.

“Meeting the people I’ve been talking to for the last six months setting this up and we’ve purposely done this for a variety of people a variety of venues,” Matt said.

The ‘Pickleball Pilot,’ Matt, is flying himself and Anderson the whole journey.

“We’re flying in a six-passenger plane but it fits two people very tightly and we have four seats of luggage and stuff that people have been giving us,” Matt added.

Chad Shelton, a recreational program coordinator for the City of Sun Prairie, said the sport has been growing in popularity.

“Everybody has heard of pickleball and how its grown in the last several years you know nationwide, and that’s no different here in Sun Prairie we’ve seen it grow tremendously since our two original courts in 2014,” Shelton said.

As for the duo’s playing records throughout the journey, that’s a “sore subject” they’d rather ignore.

“It’s not really so much about playing the game anymore but we split the teams up we’re just out here having fun and getting the folks out,” Matt reflected.

