40-year-old Irish pub band to release first album

A local Irish Pub Band is releasing their first studio recording on Sunday after 40 years of playing together.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local Irish Pub Band is releasing their first studio recording on Sunday after 40 years of playing together.

Ken Lonnquist, a singer/songwriter for the band, founded it with two of his friends and called the band a “labor of love.”

They started because they just loved Irish music. Lonnquist described it as a “side project that was beloved by us.”

The album release celebration will be at The Harmony Bar on Sunday, May 21 between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the band playing three live sets.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

Latest News

Michigan honors two Wisconsin fallen officers at Memorial Service
O'Darby Irish Pub Band
40-year-old Irish pub band to release first album
McFarland students win “renew our schools” prize
DHS releases new reports on infant deaths in WI