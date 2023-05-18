40-year-old Irish pub band to release first album

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local Irish Pub Band is releasing their first studio recording on Sunday after 40 years of playing together.

Ken Lonnquist, a singer/songwriter for the band, founded it with two of his friends and called the band a “labor of love.”

They started because they just loved Irish music. Lonnquist described it as a “side project that was beloved by us.”

The album release celebration will be at The Harmony Bar on Sunday, May 21 between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the band playing three live sets.

