Comparative cancer research at UW helping treat pets and humans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new approach to cancer treatment is taking over at UW, thanks to Super Bowl Commercial in 2020.

Scout, the beloved dog of the WeatherTech CEO, was going through cancer treatment at the UW School of Veterinary Medicine for the tumor sitting close to his heart.

Scout’s cancer journey at UW was featured in a WeatherTech commercial in the Super Bowl in 2020. UW said after that commercial aired, donations came pouring in from all over the world. Enough to buy a second-generation radiation therapy machine.

“The machine will match where the tumor is. That is really great because especially when you’re talking about tumors in the lung, or tumors in the liver, they’re going to move as the animal breathes and it’s the same with people,” UW School of Veterinary Medicine Radiation Oncology Section Head Dr. Lia Forrest said.

This new machine and new research are helping medical professionals treat cancers in pets and people.

“The incidence of cancer in our companion species dogs and cats actually mirrors pretty well the incidence of people,” UW School of Veterinary Medicine Oncologist Dr. David Vail said.

The saying one dog year equals seven people years holds true when it comes to the growth and spread of tumors in dogs versus people, according to Dr. Vail.

“The name of the cancer or the type of histology may be different, but the target may be the same,” Dr. Vail said.

Dr. Vail said comparative oncology is a collaborative effort from veterinarians, physicians, and national non-profit donors.

“The Veterans Administration funds a trial we have for dealing with malignant melanoma, which is an aggressive cancer that people get that’s sunlight induced and so military that serves in the Middle East for example, high sunlight exposure, they have a higher rate of malignant melanoma. We see a lot of that in dogs. So, we’re funded by that group. Again, their charter is human health,” Dr. Vail said.

If your animal qualifies for a clinical trial, you could receive free cancer treatment because of the many nonprofits that donate to the research. There are also other local nonprofits, like Czar’s Promise, who can help provide emotional and financial support, should your dog receive a cancer diagnosis.

