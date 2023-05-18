Dane Co. weighs $1.5M investment for River Food Pantry expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local food pantry may receive a $1.5 million investment from Dane County to meet increasing food need in the community.

The funding would help The River Food Pantry build a bigger base, adding up to 25,000 square feet to the pantry, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi’s office announced.

“Lines at pantries across our community remain long, and I’m grateful for The River’s resilience to consistently work to put healthy, nutritious food on the table for so many families,” Parisi said. “All of this takes room for staff and volunteers to carry out their work. The River Food Pantry’s expansion project is much needed and will allow the organization to grow with our community.”

The total cost of the expansion is expected to be $7.9 million, which will be funded by a public-private partnership.

The funding is pending approval from the County Board, who is expected to vote on the issue Thursday night, the executive’s office explained.

The $1.5 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The River Food Pantry provided over 2.9 million pounds of food and supplies in 2022 and served nearly 13,000 people. 2,300 volunteers contributed, the executive’s office said.

