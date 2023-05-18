Dane County Breakfast on the Farm returns for 44th year

Kahl family set to host the event
2021 Breakfast on the Farm
2021 Breakfast on the Farm(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County tradition celebrating local farmers is returning for its 44th year.

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm organizers announced this year’s event will be hosted by Kahl Family Farm on June 10. The Kahl Family has been farming since 1961 and has raised dairy cattle, hogs, chickens, goats and crops.

The breakfast is expected to draw more than 5,000 people, organizers said. Breakfast on the Farm offers breakfast and entertainment for the whole family and is open to the public.

“Breakfast on the Farm is an exciting way to celebrate the farm families of Dane County,” event Committee Member Emily Matzke said. “We provide food, fun and educational opportunities. Attendees can enjoy delicious Wisconsin dairy products, explore a Wisconsin farm and learn about modern farm technology.

After the breakfast, visitors can explore the farm and enjoy live entertainment, including music from Soggy Prairie. Vendors will also be on the farm to educate and offer samples of Wisconsin dairy products.

This year will be the first to include a live auction, organizers announced. Money raised from the auction will be donated to nonprofit Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin.

Local celebrities including Alice in Dairyland and the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair will be in attendance. The Dane County Fairest of the Fair will also be crowned during the event.

For details on the event schedule and admission, visit the Breakfast on the Farm website. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up.

