Green Bay Packers preseason schedule is set

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are on the road again to open the preseason in August.

The Packers announced their final preseason schedule on Thursday, which pits the Pack against two teams that went to the playoffs last winter.

Friday, August 11: Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 6 p.m. Central

Saturday, August 19: New England Patriots at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 26: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

All of the games will be broadcast on the Packers TV network off 22 stations across the Midwest.

The Seahawks game will be a gold package and the Packers Give Back Game.

This report will be updated.

The Green Bay Packers’ full season schedule was released a week ago. You can see that HERE.

