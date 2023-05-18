Group working to keep Token Creek parade alive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of four to five people is working to bring back Token Creek’s annual 4th of July parade, with the self-proclaimed title of ‘The World’s Biggest Little Parade.’

The Token Creek Lions Club hosted the parade for roughly 20 years, ending those duties last year during the 40th iteration due to the club’s shrinking numbers. Many of those members going to join neighboring lions clubs left the parade’s future in question. But a local group called ‘Token Creek Independence Day Celebration’ is working to make it come back for a 41st year.

“It’s just a few of us that really don’t want to let this go to the wayside like so many things,” said group member Ryan Pertzborn. “There’s a few little hurdles that we’ve got to get over, and it involves mostly paperwork and red tape.”

He’s 95% sure the parade will march down Token Creek on its typical route this July, anticipating many of the same volunteers and participants to return this year. Pertzborn says he does not have firm numbers yet but expects to get a clearer idea of who will be there on the 4th when the website goes up in the coming weeks. He says the parade has already garnered a lot of public support.

“The last little FaceBook post that went up on the page got some pretty overwhelming response in the very short amount of time it’s been up,” said Pertzborn.

He’s helped with the parade for years and says saving it is a bit of a personal mission.

“I just really enjoy the holiday and celebrating the freedom and the sacrifices that our armed forces have given us to have the freedom that we do,” said Pertzborn.

If you want to get involved, you can contact the Facebook group until the website goes live.

