Hidden “hot box” costs former UW-Platteville wrestling head coach his job

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former head of UW-Platteville’s wrestling team was fired, in part, because of what’s known as a hidden “hot box” that was built under the bleacher stairs in Williams Fieldhouse.

A letter written to Kittleson from the university’s Vice Chancellor and Provost, Wayne Weber, outlines why Kittleson was fired back on February 13.

“The behavior you are shown to have engaged in towards student athletes and others in the videos is simply unacceptable for a head coach. But even more concerning is the “hot box” which was clearly created with your knowledge and acquiescence,” writes Weber.

A document from human resources explains the “hot box” was used to help students lose weight, which is in violation of NCAA rules. Section 5, Article 1 in RULE 9 explains prohibited weight-loss practices. Banned methods include the use of laxatives, emetics, self-induced vomiting, hot rooms, hot boxes and steam rooms.

The document goes on to describe the “hot box” that was found hidden “behind the wrestling room beneath the stars of the bleachers over the pool.” It says an employee was watching wrestling practice when they heard noise coming from behind the wall of the wrestling room.

That’s when the employee found the “hot box”, hidden by a plywood “wall” and a plywood “door” on hinges, and that it was illegally made by “dismantling an electrical box and retrofitting the electrical box to accommodate electrical plugs for two large space heaters.”

In addition to the space heaters, the room had a weight bench, jump ropes, free weights, and a stationary bike.

The employee says when they walked in, a wrestler was using the bike, the space heaters were raised to the highest setting and “glowed bright red”. They estimated it was over 100 degrees in the hot box.

Upon investigation, the UW-Platteville Facilities Assistant Director documented the space had a combustible wall structure (plywood) built in a non-combustible framed building, which is a fire code violation and “could cause loss of life if a student were inside during a fire or emergency.” In addition to that, it had unauthorized electrical wiring work, which is against code.

The university concluded the “hot box” was made specifically to raise the temperature above a safe level in an unventilated space to “induce unsafe weight loss practices” outside the official wrestling space. They say since it was “hidden” it’s apparent that leadership staff were not meant to see it. Not only was it a safety and fire hazard and against school rules, but it also violated NCAA rules as well.

Kittleson had the opportunity to file an appeal of the termination document by March 5.

