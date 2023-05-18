The hunt is on for “The Beast of Bray Road” in Walworth County

The wolf-like creature is a prominent part of Wisconsin folklore
The Beast of Bray Road is an urban legend dating back decades.
By Tim Elliott
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Wis. (WMTV) - There are many urban legends and mythological creatures that have captured the imaginations of people all over the world. Of course, there’s Bigfoot in the Pacific northwest. The Loch Ness Monster in Scotland, too. But here in southern Wisconsin, the Beast of Bray Road is one spooky tale.

The Beast is a wolf-life mythological creature that has reportedly been roaming around Walworth County for decades. There have been numerous sightings and to this day, people are on the hunt for the beast.

This weekend, there is a “Beast of Bray Road” celebration to update people on the search for the creature.

You can check it out on Saturday, May 20th from 12pm until 1pm at the Elkhorn Community Center.

Then after the event, you can head over to Lee Hampel’s farm at 5239 Bowers Rd. in Elkhorn for new videos and photos purportedly of the Beast. There will also be a hayride.

