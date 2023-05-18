‘Just Between Friends Sale’ offers resale for children’s items

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a big sale happening this weekend helping parents save money and make money.

The “Just Between Friends Sale” is all about reselling gently used items to a new home.

Sale items include children’s clothes and toys that are being resold to help families save and reduce waste.

The sale is open twice a year, and receives items from over 300 families, organizer Nicole Parent said. Parent says the sale is consignment, so families are paid for the items they donate.

Families can also opt to donate the items to charities, which will then give those items to more families.

Sunday is half price day, so items will be sold for even less, Parent explained.

The presale for the event begins Thursday night, with the public sale starting Friday at the Plumbers 75 Madison Union Trading Center.

Free tickets and the shopping schedule can be found on the JFB sale website.

