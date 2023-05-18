Madison Burger Week returns in search of best burger in town

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Burger Week is returning for one week only in search of crowning the county’s best burger.

The fan-favorite, seven day celebration showcases the best burgers of Madison and surrounding Dane County. Some restaurants will showcase a burger from their menu and others will concoct something new for you to try.

Madison Burger Week runs May 19 through May 26 with 29 participating locations this go-around.

The Cooper’s Tavern on 20 West Mifflin Street is serving up The Coopers Kimchi Smash Burger which includes two smashed patties of Fox Heritage Farms ground beef stacked with American cheese, leaf lettuce, red onion, and gochujang aioli, topped with kimchi on a toasted Brioche bun.

The Wisconsin Beef Council is one of the sponsors of the event. Director of Marketing Angie Horkan says the goal is to engage in a little healthy competition while also supporting local businesses and farmers. Horkan alongside The Cooper’s Tavern chef Tynan McCaffrey join The Morning Show Thursday.

All week long as you’re biting into burgers you can vote for who you think makes Madison’s Best Burger. The winner will be announced in the June 7 print edition of the Cap Times and online.

To cast your VOTE SEE HERE!

