Madison Burger Week returns in search of best burger in town

Ready your buns!
The Madison Burger Week is hosted by the CapTimes and sponsored by Wisconsin Beef Council.
The Madison Burger Week is hosted by the CapTimes and sponsored by Wisconsin Beef Council.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Burger Week is returning for one week only in search of crowning the county’s best burger.

The fan-favorite, seven day celebration showcases the best burgers of Madison and surrounding Dane County. Some restaurants will showcase a burger from their menu and others will concoct something new for you to try.

Madison Burger Week runs May 19 through May 26 with 29 participating locations this go-around.

The Cooper’s Tavern on 20 West Mifflin Street is serving up The Coopers Kimchi Smash Burger which includes two smashed patties of Fox Heritage Farms ground beef stacked with American cheese, leaf lettuce, red onion, and gochujang aioli, topped with kimchi on a toasted Brioche bun.

The Wisconsin Beef Council is one of the sponsors of the event. Director of Marketing Angie Horkan says the goal is to engage in a little healthy competition while also supporting local businesses and farmers. Horkan alongside The Cooper’s Tavern chef Tynan McCaffrey join The Morning Show Thursday.

All week long as you’re biting into burgers you can vote for who you think makes Madison’s Best Burger. The winner will be announced in the June 7 print edition of the Cap Times and online.

To cast your VOTE SEE HERE!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Five flash drives among items seized from Janesville coach accused of hiding camera

Latest News

Warmer temperatures return for today.
Mostly Sunny and Milder Today
Kitzman and his lawyer will appear in court on Friday.
Brian Kitzman Court Appearance Delayed
This new machine and new research are helping medical professionals treat cancers in pets and...
Comparative cancer research at UW helping treat pets and humans
A new approach to cancer treatment is taking over at UW, thanks to Super Bowl Commercial in 2020.
Treating cancers in pets and people