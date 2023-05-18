May 19-21 dubbed “Syttende Mai Weekend” in Wisconsin

The 2023 Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performed their final dances of the season in celebration of Syttende Mai.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2023 Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performed their final dances of the season Wednesday in celebration of Syttende Mai.

Syttende Mai is a visual, family-oriented event with attendees wearing authentic Norwegian costumes.

“Unless you’ve experienced it yourself, it’s really hard to describe,” Stoughton Norwegian Dancers director Staci Heimsoth said. “It is such a powerful experience to have as a teenager.”

The dancers performed at the State Capitol building, where a joint resolution was read to proclaim the coming weekend as Syttende Mai Weekend in Wisconsin.

All Wisconsin residents have been deemed honorary Norwegians for the weekend and are encouraged to celebrate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement

Latest News

Paul Ryan unveils portrait for State Capitol
GOP Assembly lawmakers push shared revenue plan
Vos says Republicans ‘done negotiating’ local aid; Evers optimistic about a deal
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Initial court appearance delayed for Janesville coach accused of secretly filming students
A local non-profit is offering support both emotionally and financially, and veterinarians are...
Madison non-profit combats misconceptions about cancer in pets