McFarland students win “renew our schools” prize

An area high school just won a competition for their focus on clean energy.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An area high school just won a competition for their focus on clean energy. McFarland High School won the “Renew Our Schools Clean Energy Challenge.”

In the challenge, students were asked to implement different strategies that would decrease unnecessary energy usage like turning off lights and unplugging devices.

“We applied for the grant and it got accepted, which was really awesome and we got 22 advanced power strips,” one student said. “And these power strips when one device is turned off everything else turns off so a bunch of watts of energy were saved.”

The school won a $25,000 cash prize for winning the challenge.

