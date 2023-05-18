Mercyhealth Rockford sees ‘baby boom’

Three employees have daughters in one day
Three Mercyhealth employees welcomed children Monday, and all were baby girls.
Three Mercyhealth employees welcomed children Monday, and all were baby girls.(Therese Michels)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday was a very busy day for one hospital in the Janesville area that experienced a ‘baby boom.’

Mercyhealth announced three of their employees welcomed children in one day at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

What’s more – all of the children were baby girls.

Baby Anaya, daughter of Dr. Lee and Dr. Chattopadhyay.
Baby Anaya, daughter of Dr. Lee and Dr. Chattopadhyay.(Therese Michels)
Baby Violeta, daughter of maternity nurse Areli Gallegos.
Baby Violeta, daughter of maternity nurse Areli Gallegos.(Therese Michels)

Babies Anaya, Tru, and Violeta were welcomed into the world Monday.

Anaya’s father, Dr. Lee, is a Mercyhealth Family Medicine resident physician, and her mom, Dr. Chattopadhyay, graduated from Mercyhealth’s Family Medicine Residency Program in Rockford.

Baby Tru, daughter of Chief Nursing Officer Nikki McIntosh.
Baby Tru, daughter of Chief Nursing Officer Nikki McIntosh.(Therese Michels)

Tru is the daughter of Chief Nursing Officer Nikki McIntosh.

Violeta is the daughter of Areli Gallegos, a maternity nurse with Mercyhealth.

Congratulations to all of the parents!

