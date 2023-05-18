Mercyhealth Rockford sees ‘baby boom’
Three employees have daughters in one day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday was a very busy day for one hospital in the Janesville area that experienced a ‘baby boom.’
Mercyhealth announced three of their employees welcomed children in one day at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.
What’s more – all of the children were baby girls.
Babies Anaya, Tru, and Violeta were welcomed into the world Monday.
Anaya’s father, Dr. Lee, is a Mercyhealth Family Medicine resident physician, and her mom, Dr. Chattopadhyay, graduated from Mercyhealth’s Family Medicine Residency Program in Rockford.
Tru is the daughter of Chief Nursing Officer Nikki McIntosh.
Violeta is the daughter of Areli Gallegos, a maternity nurse with Mercyhealth.
Congratulations to all of the parents!
