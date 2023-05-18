Michigan honors two Wisconsin fallen officers at Memorial Service

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Upper Peninsula hosted a Memorial Service for fallen officers in Kingsford, MI, Thursday morning, and they honored two Wisconsin officers.

Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Gaber was killed by a vehicle in May 1929. And keynote speaker Mary Barglind spoke about her uncle, Lincoln Edwards, who was a Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“He drowned trying to locate and save a citizen[in the Menominee River] in 1957,” Barglin said. “His story has never been told. He has never been recognized, and now he has been.”

Madison is hosting the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday. This is the 33rd annual ceremony which happens during National Police Week to honor fallen officers.

The Wisconsin Memorial Ceremony Friday will be at the WLEM Memorial Site which is located on the State Capitol Grounds. There will be a processional from Olin-Turville Park to the Memorial starting at 11:15 a.m. The ceremony will begin at noon.

